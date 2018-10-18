Video

Banksy's work the Girl with Balloon sold for a final total of just over £1m to an anonymous European woman.

Seconds after the hammer fell at Sotheby's on 6 October the artwork started to shred itself.

Pest Control, a firm acting on behalf of the elusive artist, renamed the piece Love is in the Bin.

Now a video called Shred the Love, the Director's cut, has been released by the artist which reveals the stunt did not go quite to plan.

The buyer has said she will keep the artwork as her "own piece of art history".