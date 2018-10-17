SS Great Britain's mast replaced
Video

SS Great Britain's mast replaced in Bristol

A new topmast has been craned into place on the SS Great Britain in Bristol.

The old solid timber mast became rotten so it has been replaced with a new hollow one.

This video shows time-lapse footage of engineers performing the delicate operation.

  • 17 Oct 2018
