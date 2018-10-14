Video

Since the cuts to legal aid in 2013 there has been a dramatic rise in the people going into family court without a lawyer.

This is where issues around divorce, custody of children and guardianship are sorted.

Stephen Wildblood is a senior family court judge and his cases normally take place behind closed doors, so people who are going to represent themselves have little way of preparing themselves for the courtroom.

He now scripts and stages plays so people can see first hand what to expect.

