How this t-shirt helps bullied kids
A mum has created T-shirts, that carry positive messages, to help the victims of bullying.

Designer Amy Goodall said she struggled with low self-confidence and wanted to do something to help children who have similar feelings.

The Bristol mum has even managed to help her neice, Lulah, who herself was bullied at school.

Each sale of the T-shirts benefits the charity Bullies Out.

  • 22 Sep 2018
