'I feel like I am Ronaldo'

Video

Ronaldo "lookalike" Miki wants to set up Bristol's first-ever Roma football team.

But he and his pals have nowhere to play except the street and park.

During the day he washes cars for a living but wants to "feel like Ronaldo" - like many of the children playing in the park.

He has joined a coaching academy in order to realise his footballing dream.

You can see more on this on Inside Out West on BBC One on Monday at 7.30pm.