'I feel like I am Ronaldo'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ronaldo 'lookalike' sets up Bristol Roma footbal team
Ronaldo "lookalike" Miki wants to set up Bristol's first-ever Roma football team.
But he and his pals have nowhere to play except the street and park.
During the day he washes cars for a living but wants to "feel like Ronaldo" - like many of the children playing in the park.
He has joined a coaching academy in order to realise his footballing dream.
You can see more on this on Inside Out West on BBC One on Monday at 7.30pm.
-
23 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-45599067/ronaldo-lookalike-sets-up-bristol-roma-footbal-teamRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window