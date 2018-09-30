What is conscious hip hop?
The High Breed: What is conscious hip hop?

A hip hop trio wants to challenge the negative view of the genre by filling their music with positive messages.

The High Breed, from Bristol, claim hip hop moved away from its origins of political messages and tackling social issues.

They want to go back to its roots and make conscious hip hop popular again.

Artists like The Fugees and Common have seen a recent resurgence in the UK through artists such as Akala and Lowkey.

