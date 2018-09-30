Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The High Breed: What is conscious hip hop?
A hip hop trio wants to challenge the negative view of the genre by filling their music with positive messages.
The High Breed, from Bristol, claim hip hop moved away from its origins of political messages and tackling social issues.
They want to go back to its roots and make conscious hip hop popular again.
Artists like The Fugees and Common have seen a recent resurgence in the UK through artists such as Akala and Lowkey.
-
30 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window