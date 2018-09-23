Video

Where do you turn for help if you're sexually assaulted at university?

After she was raped by a fellow student, former University of Bristol undergraduate Hannah Price felt she didn't get the support she needed.

Hannah eventually spoke up about what happened, but only after she graduated.

She set up a campaign group, Revolt Against Sexual Assault, to use her story to encourage universities to strengthen their support for victims of sexual assaults.

