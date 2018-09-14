Making salad the high-tech way

Media player
Bristol tech start-up firm pioneers growing salad in a warehouse.
A biotechnology firm is finding ways of growing a range of salad crops indoors.
The Bristol-based firm Lettus Grow suspends the roots of plants in a "nutrient-dense mist" rather than in water.
The company was awarded 100,000 euro (£89,000) on Thursday in the Postcode Lottery Green Challenge which awards cash to firms developing environmental business projects.
-
14 Sep 2018
