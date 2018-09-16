Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Last van standing: Bristol's mobile dwellers
Jonathan was part of a community of people who lived in vans parked on the side of the street.
More than 50 vehicles made up the group in Bristol. But, following an arson attack and reports of anti-social behaviour, the group was moved on by the council.
BBC Inside Out West followed Jonathan, who was the last man to leave the area.
You can see more about this story on BBC Inside Out West on BBC One on Monday at 7.30pm.
-
16 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-45522428/last-van-standing-bristol-s-mobile-dwellersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window