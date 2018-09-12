Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Businesswoman helps make internet images 'more diverse'
Joyann Boyce is trying to make the internet's image of people working technology more diverse.
She said she realised "how white the internet’s image of the tech industry is" when she tried to search for pictures of people typing to illustrate and help her new start-up business in Bristol.
Her search showed page after page of white, male hands. "I couldn’t find any hands that looked like mine," Joyann said, before she set about trying to do something to solve the problem.
12 Sep 2018
