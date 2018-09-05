Media player
Bristol police bodycam films Judah Abundi hit by Taser
PC Claire Boddie has been cleared of misconduct following an arrest which included a former race relations adviser being hit in the face by a Taser barb.
The exchange was filmed by her body-worn camera.
Acting Sgt Claire Boddie told a misconduct hearing the force she used against Mr Adunbi was lawful, saying that he posed a threat.
05 Sep 2018
