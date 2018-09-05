Police bodycam footage of Taser incident
Bristol police bodycam films Judah Abundi hit by Taser

PC Claire Boddie has been cleared of misconduct following an arrest which included a former race relations adviser being hit in the face by a Taser barb.

The exchange was filmed by her body-worn camera.

Acting Sgt Claire Boddie told a misconduct hearing the force she used against Mr Adunbi was lawful, saying that he posed a threat.

