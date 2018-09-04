Former race relations adviser Tasered in face by police
A police officer used "unnecessary, unreasonable or disproportionate" force when she Tasered a race relations adviser, a misconduct hearing has heard.

Sgt Claire Boddie shot Judah Adunbi, 65, after he refused to give his details. She is accused of misconduct.

Her hearing in Bristol continues.

