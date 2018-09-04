Media player
Black race relations adviser is tasered in face by police
A police officer used "unnecessary, unreasonable or disproportionate" force when she Tasered a race relations adviser, a misconduct hearing has heard.
Sgt Claire Boddie shot Judah Adunbi, 65, after he refused to give his details. She is accused of misconduct.
Her hearing in Bristol continues.
04 Sep 2018
