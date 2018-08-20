Media player
Family ride for George Zographou who died of meningitis
The family and friends of a Bristol teenager, who died of meningitis last year, have completed a charity bike ride from London to Paris in his memory.
They took on the challenge for George Zographou to raise money for the UK trials of the Meningitis B vaccine - and have raised nearly £12,000 for the Meningitis Research Foundation.
The 18-year-old died after falling ill at Newquay's Boardmasters Festival in August 2017.
20 Aug 2018
