The fight that landed Stokes in court

Video

Mobile phone footage and CCTV captured the fight outside a nightclub in Bristol involving England cricketer Ben Stokes.

Both Stokes and another man, Ryan Ali, from Bristol, have been found not guilty of affray.

Ryan Hale, from of Westbury-on-Trym, was earlier acquitted of the same charge.

