Ben Stokes trial: Fight outside nightclub caught on camera
Mobile phone footage and CCTV captured the fight outside a nightclub in Bristol involving England cricketer Ben Stokes.
Both Stokes and another man, Ryan Ali, from Bristol, have been found not guilty of affray.
Ryan Hale, from of Westbury-on-Trym, was earlier acquitted of the same charge.
14 Aug 2018
