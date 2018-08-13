A special summer club for autistic children
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Autistic children 'regressed six months' in holidays

A special summer school for autistic children in Bristol hopes to address a "six month regression" in the children when they go back to school in September.

The Venturers' Academy hosts the club for pupils and other children and also run workshops for parents throughout the summer holidays.

It is hoped the pilot will gain wider recognition and prompt similar schemes:

  • 13 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Autistic actress makes soap history