A special summer school for autistic children in Bristol hopes to address a "six month regression" in the children when they go back to school in September.
The Venturers' Academy hosts the club for pupils and other children and also run workshops for parents throughout the summer holidays.
It is hoped the pilot will gain wider recognition and prompt similar schemes:
13 Aug 2018
