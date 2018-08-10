Bus driver told woman to take off niqab

Media player
Bristol bus firm sorry after driver told woman to remove niqab
A bus company has apologised after a driver told a woman to remove her niqab.
The woman was travelling from Easton to Bristol city centre, on 1 July, when the driver told her "this world is dangerous" and demanded to see her face.
She told Bristol Live he "continued to insult" her and made her out to "be a terrorist".
First Bus apologised to the passenger and said the driver had been disciplined over his outburst.
