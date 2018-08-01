The boxing club where Parkinson's sufferers are fighting the disease
Bristol Parkinson's sufferers use boxing to fight the disease

A boxing club is pioneering a way of helping older people with the debilitating condition, Parkinson's.

Adults with the disease meet once a week at the Broadplain Riverside Club, in Bristol, where they are trained by professional coaches from the gym.

The recruits say the exercise is transforming their lives and helping them live with the condition.

