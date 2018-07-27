A centenarian celebrates a special birthday with a trip to the capital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Man visits London for 100th birthday

A man from Bristol has made his first visit to London in more than 70 years to mark his 100th birthday.

The last time Raymond Kendall visited the capital, World War Two was taking place and he travelled by steam train.

  • 27 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Meet the 100-year-old football fan