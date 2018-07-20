Sir Ranulph Fiennes on why he didn't deserve a law doctorate
Sir Ranulph Fiennes: 'I didn't deserve law doctorate

Veteran explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes was conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Bristol.

But after receiving it he wanted to explain to the other graduates why he "definitely didn't deserve it".

Sir Ranulph recalled an incident on a film set at Castle Combe, Wiltshire, and how it led to an encounter with the local constabulary.

