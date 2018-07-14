Media player
Bristol Pride saw more than ten thousand people parade
"More than ten thousand people" took part in Bristol's Pride parade today.
It makes the event the biggest in its history in the city.
"There are still pockets of discrimination and intimidation," organisers said.
"So it's important that we celebrate and are open."
