Thai cave children found ‘by smell’

Thailand cave rescue: Children found ‘by smell’
John Volanthen from Bristol was one of a number of foreign expert divers drafted in for the rescue of 12 boys and their football coach who had been trapped in a Thai cave for nine days.
He tells BBC Points West about the moment he and his fellow divers first discovered the children alive.
Mr Volanthen said they knew they had found them due to the smell in the cave.
13 Jul 2018
