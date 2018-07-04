Police in real life Hot Fuzz movie moment
Video

Somerset police release a swan which had landed on the M5

A police officer has responded to questions about whether his job in the West Country resembles the film Hot Fuzz with a video of himself releasing a swan.

The bird had to be rescued after landing on the M5 between Burnham-on-Sea and Weston-super-Mare in North Somerset.

