Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Somerset police release a swan which had landed on the M5
A police officer has responded to questions about whether his job in the West Country resembles the film Hot Fuzz with a video of himself releasing a swan.
The bird had to be rescued after landing on the M5 between Burnham-on-Sea and Weston-super-Mare in North Somerset.
-
04 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-44715824/somerset-police-release-a-swan-which-had-landed-on-the-m5Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window