'Cute and colourful' baby clothes for hire
Video

'Poo stains come out, rent baby clothes'

A mum has set up a business renting out used baby clothes to parents.

Emma Gillespie, from Bristol, loans clothes from newborn through to aged one. It follows a similar scheme in Denmark.

Some £140m of clothes go into landfill in the UK every year.

  • 03 Jul 2018
