'Poo stains come out, rent baby clothes'
A mum has set up a business renting out used baby clothes to parents.
Emma Gillespie, from Bristol, loans clothes from newborn through to aged one. It follows a similar scheme in Denmark.
Some £140m of clothes go into landfill in the UK every year.
03 Jul 2018
