Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Historic Bristol 171 Sycamore helicopter returns home
A unique 60-year-old helicopter has returned to the place where it was built.
The world's last flying Bristol 171 Sycamore helicopter flew in to Weston-super-Mare ahead of several planned appearances at UK air shows.
The pilot said it was "an incredible feeling" to fly such an old aircraft, that is "slow and shaking".
-
12 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-44451715/historic-bristol-171-sycamore-helicopter-returns-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window