Hundreds gather for grand street Iftar in Bristol
Hundreds gather in Bristol for communal Ramadan meal

Large numbers gathered in Bristol on Thursday for a communal meal.

The Iftar, eaten during Ramadan - the holy month of fasting for Muslims, is the daily "breaking of the fast".

Organisers hoped to see a repeat of last year's success after the event was opened up for non-Muslims for the first time and about 1,000 people attended.

  • 08 Jun 2018
