Bristol's Colston Hall closes for refurbishments
Bristol's Colston Hall will close its doors for the final time as refurbishment work begins.
A two-year programme will see the 1950s interior completely redesigned for modern audiences.
Colston Hall will also have a new name by the time the work is finished.
05 Jun 2018
