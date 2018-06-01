Media player
Two Ronnies 'four candles' script sells for £28,000
A buyer has forked out £28,000 for the handwritten script of The Two Ronnies' 'four candles' sketch.
The classic comedy moment first aired on the BBC in 1976 and went on to be voted the greatest Two Ronnies sketch.
01 Jun 2018
