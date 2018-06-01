Handwritten 'four candles' script sells at auction for £28k
A buyer has forked out £28,000 for the handwritten script of The Two Ronnies' 'four candles' sketch.

The classic comedy moment first aired on the BBC in 1976 and went on to be voted the greatest Two Ronnies sketch.

