Black History Month on Bristol harbourside
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Head wraps, hairstyles and humans' celebrated in Bristol

Hair, head wraps and history have taken centre stage at an event held in Bristol to mark Black History Month.

Communities have gathered at the Harbourside throughout October to share and express their heritage at a number of events organised by Bristol Ferry Boats.

Community outreach worker Jazlyn Pinckney said: "It's about celebrating Bristol's black culture and identity on the harbourside".

  • 27 Oct 2017
Go to next video: Black History Month: Why it's important to me