Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Making the music scene gender neutral
Bristol-based Kathika, who is the MC with Slamboree, says she has been cat-called and groped while on stage.
She is calling for a gender-neutral music scene because "everybody is in it together".
-
29 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window