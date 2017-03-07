Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dambusters Museum man wants Johnny Johnson honoured
The campaign to honour Britain's last Dambuster, the Bristolian George 'Johnny' Johnson, is being backed by the man who runs the Dambusters Museum in Germany.
Oliver Koelher is endorsing the campaign, which includes a petition with more than 230,000 signatures and a nomination from the former Countdown presenter, Carol Vorderman.
Mr Koehler said Mr Johnson was "courageous" and had been "ready at any time" to "risk his life" and should be honoured.
-
07 Mar 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-39185379/dambusters-museum-man-wants-johnny-johnson-honouredRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window