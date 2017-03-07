Video

The campaign to honour Britain's last Dambuster, the Bristolian George 'Johnny' Johnson, is being backed by the man who runs the Dambusters Museum in Germany.

Oliver Koelher is endorsing the campaign, which includes a petition with more than 230,000 signatures and a nomination from the former Countdown presenter, Carol Vorderman.

Mr Koehler said Mr Johnson was "courageous" and had been "ready at any time" to "risk his life" and should be honoured.