PC Steve Hopwood and his canine team mate
Police dog takes part in 22 push-ups challenge

A police dog has joined its handler in taking part in a push-up challenge to raise awareness of veteran suicide.

PC Steve Hopwood, from Avon and Somerset Police, is doing 22 push-ups a day as part of the #22Pushups challenge .

On the ninth day of his 22 day challenge, PC Hopwood was joined by another canine member of the team.

  • 17 Jul 2016