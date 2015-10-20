Media player
Umbilical cells to aid heart patients tested in Bristol
Children with heart problems could soon be treated with stem cells taken from their umbilical cord at birth.
Researchers in Bristol have been given special funding from the British Heart Foundation to test the new method of repairing heart damage in young people.
The BBC's Laura Jones reports.
20 Oct 2015
