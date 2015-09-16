Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yellow Dog: Animators benefit from home computer power
Thousands of animation studios get frustrated with a slow but essential computer process known as rendering.
It is how lots of individual digital stills or computer generated environments become moving images.
Now Bristol start-up YellowDog has found a new solution, harnessing the unused power of ordinary home computers.
The BBC's Dave Harvey met the inventor, Gareth Williams, and Justin Dowling, one of the thousands of animators who get frustrated waiting hours for films to render.
