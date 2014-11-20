Bio-Bus
Video

UK's first 'biobus' hits the road between Bristol and Bath

The country's first bus powered by food and human waste has taken to the road between Bath and Bristol Airport.

The 40-seat vehicle runs on biomethane gas which is generated through the treatment of sewage and food waste.

BBC Points West's Dave Harvey spoke to Mohammed Saddiq from GENeco who explained how the bus is fuelled.

  • 20 Nov 2014