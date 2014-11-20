Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK's first 'biobus' hits the road between Bristol and Bath
The country's first bus powered by food and human waste has taken to the road between Bath and Bristol Airport.
The 40-seat vehicle runs on biomethane gas which is generated through the treatment of sewage and food waste.
BBC Points West's Dave Harvey spoke to Mohammed Saddiq from GENeco who explained how the bus is fuelled.
-
20 Nov 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-30127904/uk-s-first-biobus-hits-the-road-between-bristol-and-bathRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window