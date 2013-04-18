Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bristol gets charity visit from Gary Barlow and friends
One of the biggest names in pop has been in Bristol, bringing with him a pink Rolls Royce and a host of celebrity friends.
Take That's Gary Barlow has joined BBC Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans, Professor Brian Cox and Top Gear presenter James May on a trip from Lands End to John O'Groats.
The 24-hour charity challenge is raising money for Breast Cancer Care.
-
18 Apr 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-bristol-22210604/bristol-gets-charity-visit-from-gary-barlow-and-friendsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window