James May (l), Chris Evans, Professor Brian Cox and Gary Barlow
Bristol gets charity visit from Gary Barlow and friends

One of the biggest names in pop has been in Bristol, bringing with him a pink Rolls Royce and a host of celebrity friends.

Take That's Gary Barlow has joined BBC Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans, Professor Brian Cox and Top Gear presenter James May on a trip from Lands End to John O'Groats.

The 24-hour charity challenge is raising money for Breast Cancer Care.

  • 18 Apr 2013