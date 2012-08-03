Media player
Rico Gordon trial: Two men guilty of fatal shooting
Two men from rival gangs murdered an innocent bystander during a gun battle in Bristol, a jury has ruled.
Rico Gordon, 21, of Notting Hill, west London, was killed on Stapleton Road, Easton, on 3 July 2011 after St Pauls Carnival in the city.
Shakah Anderson, 31, of no fixed address, and Rickel Adams, 27, of Neasden, north London, were found guilty of murder.
Both were given life sentences at Bristol Crown Court.
Jurors also found both men guilty of possession of a firearm.
03 Aug 2012
