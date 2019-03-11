I am hope. I am Bradford
'I come from hope. I come from Bradford' says schoolgirls' poem

Where do you come from? What do you come from?

When a group of 12-year-old girls from Bradford were tasked by their teacher with writing a poem to capture the key things that have shaped them and their home, the result is imaginative, personal and evocative.

This poem and video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.

