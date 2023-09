Alison Hammond said she "couldn't turn down" the opportunity to star in a pantomime in her hometown of Birmingham.

The presenter of This Morning and the Great British Bake Off will take on the role of "spirit of the bean" in Jack and the Beanstalk.

Hammond still lives in the city and said she is excited to perform to a home crowd and sleep in her own bed.

The pantomime will run at Birmingham Hippodrome between 16 December and 28 January.