Footage shared on social media captured the moment of a dog attack in Birmingham at the weekend.

An 11-year-old girl and two men were injured in the Bordesley Green area on Saturday.

The footage, originally posted on TikTok showed the dog chasing and biting people on the street and at a petrol station.

Police said the dog was initially taken to a local vet to be checked over before being taken into secure kennels while the investigation continues.