BBC presenter Nick Owen was moved to tears after learning that sharing his prostate cancer journey had a positive impact.

During an interview with his BBC Midlands Today colleague Ben Godfrey to mark his return to work next week, the 75-year-old was told that more than a million people had used an online symptoms checker.

A charity has linked the figures to Owen publicly sharing his diagnosis during the summer.

Owen, who celebrates 50 years in broadcasting in November, will initially return to the sofa one day a week as he continues to recover.

Having hosted the regional news programme since 1997, he said going back on air after an extended break would feel "quite strange".