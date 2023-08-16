England fans have celebrated the Lionesses' World Cup semi-final win at the grassroots football club where England head coach Sarina Wiegman announced her squad.

England defeated co-hosts Australia 3-1 in Sydney to set up a final with Spain on Sunday.

About 130 children were at Boldmere St Michael's in Sutton Coldfield to watch the win and celebrated with a conga.

In Staffordshire, Port Vale FC Women players gathered to watch the game with other fans, with captain Meg Baldwin praising the quality of football.