Broadcaster Nick Owen has revealed he has undergone surgery for prostate cancer.

The BBC Midlands Today presenter, and previously host of shows including Good Morning Britain, said he was diagnosed with the "extensive and aggressive" cancer in April, on "one of the worst" days of his life.

He is now urging other men to get tested.

Owen said the love and support of his family, and wife Vicki in particular, had helped enormously since his diagnosis.