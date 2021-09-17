A graffiti wall at the University of Birmingham is giving young people the opportunity to express their voices.

Students from Blackwater Academy worked with artist Void One to create a mural based on the theme of young people being silenced.

The project is an outlet to help them learn to express their thoughts and feelings in healthy ways.

The 7.5m (25ft) board will be donated to the school for them to use and display.

Video Journalist: Louise Brierley