Sharon Osbourne has described as "breathtaking" the new home of the Commonwealth Games bull, named after her husband Ozzy.

The sculpture's unveiling was met with loud applause from the public at Birmingham's New Street Station as the moment happened live on BBC Breakfast.

The Black Sabbath star could not be there himself, but his wife and sister, Jean Powell, were there to witness the moment.

Previously known as Raging Bull, it was due to be dismantled at the end of the Games but was saved after a public campaign.

