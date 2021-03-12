Black Country Folk Festival showcases local musicians
Organisers of a two-day folk music festival in the Black Country believe the area is "blessed with a wealth of talent".
The Black Country Folk Festival takes place at Himley Hall, Dudley, from 29-30 July.
Nearly 1,000 tickets have been sold so far for the event, which includes overnight camping for the first time.
Organiser James Stevens said: "We've got people succeeding on the national stage at festivals like Glastonbury and now we're bringing them all together."
A film by John Bray