An off-duty police special constable has been praised for his bravery for disarming an armed man in a coffee shop.

Abdullah Bin Imad had gone for some food when he saw two men acting suspiciously and called 999.

When he heard a shot fired he quickly disarmed a man and restrained him until armed officers could arrive.

Det Supt Jim Munro, from West Midlands Police, said he showed "extreme bravery" after seeing a potential threat to the public.

The gun was later found to be a blank-firing weapon.