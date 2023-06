The new name for the mechanical bull that stole the show at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games is Ozzy - after Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne.

Nearly 2,000 names were put forward for the bull. It will soon be unveiled at its permanent home, Birmingham New Street station.

The other shortlisted names were Bostin, Brummie and Boulton.

Osbourne told BBC Breakfast he was "blown away" by the tribute.