Birmingham has been named the luckiest place to live in the UK by the National Lottery.

It said 205 millionaires had been created in the city since the lottery began in 1994, an equivalent of one every seven weeks.

One of the most recent Birmingham winners, Celeste Coles, said she had taken her family to Barbados after receiving £3.6m in the summer.

She also bought a property in Spain and said it was a "dream come true".