Jacob Murphy from Quinton, Birmingham, is thought to be the UK's youngest professional brewer.

The 17-year-old started work at Fixed Wheel Brewery, in the Black Country, when he was just 15.

He is now producing most of the firm's beer and has even created his own New England IPA, called Neo Pro, but he cannot legally drink it - yet.

Jacob has also recently become the youngest student to complete a brewing course at the University of Nottingham.